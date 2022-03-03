We have witnessed, once again, in his own words, Trump’s never-ending support of Vladimir Putin by backing his decision to send Russian troops into Ukraine. "This is genius," he said regarding Putin's decision to use Russian military to assist pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine; “ . . . he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper.” As of today (Feb. 24) we have seen the definition of Putin’s “peace keeping”. Trump fully backs whatever Putin (a disciple of Hitler) does, just as he has in the past. In doing so he is supporting a war in Europe, perhaps even on a large scale, in order to appease Putin and thus avoid the possibility of Putin divulging whatever it is he “has” on Trump who is more than willing to sacrifice anything and everything to prop up his dangerous narcistic ego. Trump continues to babble with his praise of Putin, claiming that Russia would have been less aggressive if he were still in the White House. That is a true statement (a rarity from Trump). With Trump’s contempt for NATO, he would have handed over to Putin, all of Europe on silver platter! Yet, republicans still support the past White House occupant; the epitome of evil and extreme danger. Most republicans have forsaken the truth, and for those in public office, they have also forsaken the oath they took “ . . . to preserve, protect and defend The Constitution of The United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic . ... ‘, a domestic enemy certainly meaning Trump! If he is not put on trial for treason, insurrection, sedition and other felonies, it will be only because of the sad state the republican party has morphed into under Trump’s tutelage. He was never fit, in any way, to be president! The only thing Trump has ever been fit for is a very long prison term!