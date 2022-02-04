Donald Trump was one of the worst presidents America ever suffered.

"He's someone with a gaping wound where his soul should be," Trump's niece, Mary Trump wrote in her book "The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal."

Why on Earth would anyone want to return this loser to the White House?

Don't vote for what's best for the Republican Party or even for yourself. Vote for what's best for America and Trump isn't.

A dear friend of mine wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton because she felt a man was best. She got what she voted for -- a real jerk.

I don't know who will run against Donnie this time, but my brother's cat would make a better president.

Vote for Spicy.

Nancy Pfister

Pocatello