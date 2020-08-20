Too Great for Hate (2G4H) held its’ bi-monthly meeting and opened with our standard statement:
“We acknowledge the land on which we sit on and occupy today as the traditional and ancestral home of the Bannock and Shoshone Tribes. Without them we would not have access to this gathering and to this dialogue. We take this opportunity to thank and honor the original care takers of this land”.
It was suggested that the community might want to know about what we do so they can open their own meetings with this. The credit for this wording comes from ISU where it had been used. Of course, it is now used in many states throughout our country.
Too Great For Hate
Virginia Kelly,
Pocatello