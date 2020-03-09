Eight years ago you first accorded me the opportunity to represent you in the Idaho House of Representatives. These years have sped by. It may sound trite, although it is true, that it has been a privilege and an honor to me personally to be entrusted by you with so great a responsibility. I have tried to fulfill this important duty to the best of my ability and by that measure, I feel I have been largely successful. I believe I am leaving the state in as good a condition and in many ways better than it was eight years ago. We have a strong and effective state government. It operates on a balanced budget, is generally respectful of divergent views, has relatively low income taxes and encourages self reliance while still putting large percents of our available revenues in education and infrastructure. While differences exist regarding specific issues, as long as those views can be expressed without recrimination, that is healthy. It is also the First Amendment, one of the foundational values upon which our country is built.
The time has come for me to resign the honorable title you conferred upon me. I will not be standing for re-election. As you consider a replacement please remember the legislature holds the purse strings, and in concert with the executive branch, dictates policy for the roughly 25,000 state employees who work in the over 100 agencies or divisions that constitute our state government. We are the largest employer in the state. Including General, Dedicated and Federal funds we have a budget of over $8,000,000,000 annually. The only statutorily required function of the legislature is to appropriate that money and fund the functioning of state government. Those decisions affect the size of government offices (including K-12 and higher education), their locations (Bingham County or somewhere else) and the funding (including to some degree staffing) of those entities. Many times emotional issues get the headlines and certainly they have their place but dollars and cents pay the bills and enable the state to provide the services that facilitate everyday life. Moderation in all things is a philosophy that has been allied with common sense as far back as the Greek and Roman eras, as well as in more modern times as exemplified by Abraham Lincoln and espoused by prominent religious leaders. Remember also that no legislator passes legislation by themselves. Problems requiring legislative solutions, when identified, should be addressed in consideration of broad input from stakeholders. Decisions should be made based on adequate deliberation of the issue, understanding of the ramifications to affected parties and an honest vote by the legislators based on their individual assessment of the issue- a vote not dictated nor unduly influenced by any outside special interest group. It is the process that must be sacrosanct.
Let me once again express my thanks for this incredible opportunity of public service and to the tens of thousands of literal votes of support I received from you over those years. We live in a great part of a great State and I firmly believe we have the ability to make the future even brighter for ourselves, our families and our neighbors around us!
Representative Neil A Anderson,
Blackfoot