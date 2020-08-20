President Trump recently said that the only way he can lose the upcoming election is if the system is rigged. This, along with other statements and actions, demonstrate that he is willing to do pretty much anything to subvert a bedrock of our democratic system for his own personal interest.
I do not wish for this to sound like a partisan statement; these matters are far too important for that.
Having said that, the silence from Republican Representatives and Senators has been deafening. I urge you to take a stand, voice your opinion regarding the ongoing attempts to improperly influence a free and fair election this year, and make Idaho proud!
Thank you for your service to Idaho and our country,
Carl Anderson,
Pocatello