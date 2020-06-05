Just as I was admiring just how much a lot of American people had forgotten what party a person belonged to, what religion they practiced, what color they were, what gender or any other made-up wedge was around and had stepped up as an American to help other people through this pandemic with tremendous acts of kindness to people they simply didn’t know, here comes Trump with yet another lie. He believes it’s true and it just shows how mentally ill and out of touch with any sense of reality that he truly is.
That statement said that without America’s quick and smart response to the coronavirus, the results could have been worse. ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! That is a sad and deadly for many good Americans and an outright lie from Trump’s mouth. Right from the get-go, he denied the existence of the virus or that America had it under control. This knowledge he had was way back in November or early December. He did nothing, repeat NOTHING, and still has no organized plan for testing people or providing help to people to protect those at-risk folks who continue to work because they have to nor to the 330 million everyday Americans. In the meantime, America leads the world in the number of deaths from the virus and in the percentage of the people that it’s, in fact, killing. He’s an abject and total failure in leadership for this great country of ours as he also slowly destroys many of the values the vast majority of true Americans hold dear. He’s a total embarrassment in the eyes of the world and, more importantly, has cost many, many people their lives with more yet to come.
If you are a “Trumpite” and choose to believe this latest lie with his statement, you are not paying attention and are under-educated about the truth and the facts about Donald Trump. If you choose to vote for him or vote for him again, you are choosing to vote for our way of life continuing steadily downhill, most times quietly and without fanfare as he only benefits himself and his rich buddies with the regulations he’s removing and already has removed. I don’t much care whether you have an R or a D next to your name. The real question is: Do you have an A next to it? That A is for "American." Are you an American first and foremost above any party affiliation? If you are, you’ll think for yourself and do your own homework on who Trump is, what he stands for and has always stood for, what he believes, how his words, meant to get us to vote for him, don’t match with the actions he takes or the lies he tells on a daily basis. The leopard does not nor cannot change spots and Trump has been just about as un-American is a human being can be over the entirety of his life. I know because I’ve studied him closely over the past decades. The only logical, practical, thinking conclusion you could ever reach if you’re fully informed is very simple — DUMP TRUMP for the good of America today and for tomorrow.
Thank you.
George Coutis,
Pocatello