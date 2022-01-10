Question? Do you have Models in your life? Someone you look up to, A teacher or a friend could foot the bill. Someone who has inspired you along your life’s journey. We all have people in our lives that have spurred us on and made us stretch our imaginations, given us courage and inspired us to do more.
Someone such as a minister or even a good neighbor. My challenge to you, the reader is to think about who has influenced your life, gave you strength and courage to go on in spite of the odds.
There have been many people who have gone before us and are noted for their contribution to society. Within the religious world these people are called saints who can become models for us. A saint can be your next door neighbor, a friend, a co-worker, boss, nurse, doctor, your own Mom and Dad, even you.
Story continues below video
In this world that we live seems like it is broken in many ways. I suspect that we all need Models and Saints to look up to, people who have helped us grow along the Journey of life. In my view the saints of the day are parents who sacrifice daily for their children, the first responders who put their lives on the line. We cannot forget our military who sacrificed so much. Who are your Models that help inspire you? Surely, there are saints among us.