In mid January there was a March for Life rally which was televised on both the east and west coasts. The speakers were eloquent and all who attended were energized and held many signs for and against the issue. Pro Life movements have been around for 49 years and will no doubt continue to do so.
Pro Life means that you are for all life, from conception to the natural end. Respect of all includes black and brown individuals, including individuals with disabilities.
The minute sperm and egg connect life begins and man and woman take part in that creation along with the Creator, this life grows inch by inch.
Our Christian faith tells us that all Life is sacred and that the Creator created us all. This truth has been debated over and over throughout the ages, it is a very heated issue in the political world. The Creator was the first partner in that union of the sperm and egg.
Humanity has been given a marvelous Gift by the Creator. Do we value and treasure this Gift? Being Pro Life is about cherishing and protecting each person and his or her life at every stages regardless of the circumstances.
Palm 139 vs 13-16 states: “…You formed my inmost being, You knit me in my Mother’s womb I praise you, so wonderfully you made me; Wonderful are your works! My very self you knew; My bones were not hidden from you, When I was being made in secret, fashioned as in the depths of the earth. Your eyes saw my actions; in my book all are written down; My days were shaped, before one came to be…” NAB