For many years we’ve watched video or read news reports about this or that third world or dictatorial country having their legislatures stormed, or as one or another faction staged a coup to take over the rightfully or wrongfully established governments. We’ve done the obligatory “tsk, tsk” and thought “what a shame these poor misguided people can’t govern themselves appropriately like we do”.
We’ve now watched in horror as President Trump, Donald Jr, and Rudy Giuliani have fomented a treasonous riot and insurrection attacking the United States by attempting to overthrow the workings of the House and Senate – a coup in our own country. But this is simply the natural culmination of 4 years of American democracy, norms of governance, and national unity and civility being under siege by Mr. Trump and his sequacious enablers. This must include our own Senators Risch and Crapo and Representatives Simpson and Fulcher.
Our high standing in the world has been forever sullied. The Russians, Chinese and other communist governments are now telling their people “Look at the Americans – see what a better system communism is”. How do we now tell any country that they can’t have nuclear weapons because they don’t have a stable enough government.
We tell each other and the world “this is not who we are”, but the visual evidence of January 6th proves that this is, to some degree, exactly who we are. It is evidence that should compel us to think deeply about our willingness to tolerate or excuse inappropriate behavior by our elected officials; to believe lies which we know, or should know, to be just that; to accept the tribalism that has been developed; to accept or excuse discrimination whether religious, ethnic, racial, or any other.
We must reject the behavior and philosophy of groups like the Proud Boys, Qanon, KKK, and others who helped lead or support this insurrection and we must accept that those with differing opinions are not our enemies. We and PE Biden have a lot of hard work to do to put our house back in order.
Roy Miller,
Pocatello