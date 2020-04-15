While I don’t disagree with the many retired generals, admirals, diplomats, federal law enforcement, and others who warn about our country’s slide into fascism and dictatorship under Trump, what most strikes me is the shoddy ineptitude of this administration. Ronald Reagan was not a particularly good actor, but his version of what a president should look, sound, and act like makes him Laurence Olivier to Trump’s Rodney Dangerfield, dentures popping out and toupee falling off as he slides into yet another public tantrum or rage-fest.
Dictatorships are by nature cons, succeeding or failing based on whether the would-be dictator convinces people that he is powerful, in control, iron-willed, laser-focused, not to be doubted or laughed at. Instead we are living a cheap Saturday afternoon TV movie version of a dystopian regime—one that lets it citizens die of a preventable and containable epidemic disease while a second-rate actor blames everyone in the room except himself. The Buck Stops where? Trump makes even the guy in North Korea with the comical haircut seem serious by comparison.
I’m cautiously optimistic about Joe Biden’s willingness to partner with Bernie Sanders and his advisors to craft policies that bring people to the polls via significant and badly needed changes to how health care, climate change, diplomacy and foreign policy, elections and voting, immigration, and criminal justice are done in this country. As Walter Sobchak famously said in the The Big Lebowski, “This is bowling. There are rules.”
Chris Norden,
Moscow