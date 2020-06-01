I would like to address a few things regarding the upcoming 2020 assessment drive.
First off, I just want to tip my hat to the assessor’s office for learning from things that happened last year. They are communicating with the public well and giving more means of contact to have concerns answered by the public.
I want the taxpayers of Bannock County to keep a few things in mind as the assessment notices are getting ready to hit mailboxes in the next few days.
Each employee in the assessor’s office are taxpayers in our county. They are individuals who are there doing their job and share in our frustrations on how the market has increased. Also, I believe it is very important that everyone learn on how the tax process actual works.
The assessment on each property is just the first step of the entire property taxing process. All the assessor is responsible of doing is valuing properties throughout the entire county as fair and equitable as possible. The most important thing for each and everyone of us to know is that property taxes are based on the levy rates set on each taxing districts budget. Property taxes are used to pay to have our government work. If you want to discuss the increases in property taxes, please attend your local budget hearings. That is where you can use your voice regarding the increases on taxes. THE ASSESSOR’S OFFICE IS ONLY TO VALUE PROPERTIES NOT SET PROPERTY TAXES. The assessor’s office is only the first step of the property tax process. Please keep this in mind when you contact their office to get information on your assessed value.
Please use your right to attend public budget meetings and express your concerns on increased budgets to address the increase on property taxes.
Josh Christensen,
Pocatello