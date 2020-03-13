The residents of Pocatello and all the other towns and cities around this country remind me of chicken little. The panic buying is ludicrous and embarrassing. How many of you have actually run out of toilet paper and water? But let’s make sure we get our share and to bad for anyone else who may actually need some.
The point is, the spread of this virus and other illnesses is what needs to be addressed. One common element can be tracked back to spitting on sidewalks streets and parking lots. Coughing up a lung full of mucus and depositing it on sidewalks and parking lots, places we all use to get from point A to point B where it gets on our shoes and we and track it into our homes, is not even discussed. I remember when tuberculosis was transmitted this way. In fact, my father died of tuberculosis in the 1980’s where he was infected in Peru where spitting on the streets, which is as common there as it is here.
The misplacement of priorities and mob mentality and refusal to actually address the real problems of transmission through spitting, not covering coughs, going into public when not feeling well, not washing our hands long enough, if at all, and being like chicken little, should embarrass everyone.
And then there is the gutting of the CDC and firing the U.S. Pandemic team two years ago by our current administration and the refusal to actually step up to the task in a timely manner, like other countries are currently doing.
Helen Avila,
Pocatello