History is replete with examples of the devastating consequences that can occur when elected leaders failed the moral and ethical challenges of their office. I believe that the GOP senators who for whatever political calculus or personal agendas voted to acquit the former president created an opening for another of these historic tragedies.
This time though the tragedy may occur in our beloved country, in our own time of history. By allowing the former president to claim innocence and reclaim his considerable and volatile political power base, these senators have left the doors open not only to the capitol but to the very soul of our democracy.
Now I know many of you were delighted with that verdict and will call my thoughts here B.S. or worse. I wholly respect our right to disagree, but I fear for our nation if we don’t have the ability to look deeply into our beliefs and recognize that not everything we “know” is true and not everyone we follow is taking us where we should go.
William Hogan,
Inkom