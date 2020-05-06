To all the gun toting warriors using assault weapons to intimidate American cities, State Governments, the medical profession, mass media, while threatening any Americans with armed forces is NOT a freedom you have as United States citizens. You do have “The right to remain silent”. How do you really believe that by showing force with armed citizens can put value or correctness to your conspiracy fears someone is trying to limit your opportunities of life and are trying to take your Big Boy toys away? There “IS A WORLD WIDE PANDEMIC” with millions dying, economies crushed, and the once stable import/export worldwide system of trade reduced to a standstill. All types of meat processing plants in America are shutting down due to real deaths of real Americans, whether you understand that or believe it doesn’t matter squat to a deadly virus that has no boundary yet, to stop its death march. We as Americans were promised by the current President that everyone would have access to virus testing and treatment. He has lied again as no state has full access to testing and without knowing where those positive pockets of virus are, you can only quarantine, social distance and treat the dying people. So states close the doors on businesses and we have to shelter in place which only stops the virus from spreading temporarily, unless testing everyone for the virus can be done, it will last for years to come. It is already bigger than the black plague as that was localized in Europe and NOT the entire world. Maybe it would be best if you followed Dr. Trump’s suggestion to ingest bleach while holding your weapons and see if that protects you (though I wouldn’t suggest it). The efforts everyone is taking in the world, is to limit the spread and death from a violent virus IF a vaccination can be even found, you still have the right not to vaccinate and merely live with it forever. No one is trying to limit American freedoms, only protect the masses. Our Constitution of protecting all the people, has worked for over two hundred years without citizens threatening other citizens with violence. Russia allows NO citizens to have weapons, which you may want to think about, as Putin is best friends with “The Donald”. So your freedom fears are non-existent and what you’re complaining about is merely not having your own way and for some reason believing if you show force you can get your own way. Here it is on the anniversary of the “Kent Student Massacre” by the National Guard. There’s a big difference in protecting Americans and threatening Society as a whole, yet you still have the right to remain silent, before you draw down the tanks on yourselves. I am also a firm believer in hunting and my right to have weapons to defend myself from “loose bulbs” spewing anti-government rhetoric and still wanting their freedoms protected. It doesn’t go both ways, as internal military style force with violence against American citizens is still illegal according to the Constitution and Bill Of Rights. This my friends is NOT fake news, just because you don’t want to hear it.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello