Is it just me, or is there something in the water that seems to be causing a thinner line to be drawn between sanity and the utterly absurd coming to the surface in the normal interactions of a changing society? It appears to be a challenge of chaos to demand our civil rights and the freedom to die or infect others during a worldwide Pandemic. By refusing to wear a simple surgical mask, that may be the sole tool we’ll have for possibly years that may save our lives, in the name of saving our freedom of choice to be dead instead. It all seems too confusing, as Trump has turned a National Pandemic in America into some sort of Political Partisan death march to oblivion, for a once great country. The Covid 19 virus is non-political, attacking all ages and races of society, political parties, religious and cultural backgrounds with an unending, deadly progression, globally. Trump has delivered the most heinous attack on society by killing more Americans ever known to mankind during a presidential term, including in all the wars in any of our lifetimes. He’s decimated a once great society, imprisoned children, and brutalized humanity from all his presidential endeavors of hate through a confusion of lies. He has created new limits to our freedoms and imprisoned the American culture into a place of chaos and fear we may never come back from, while spewing his racist rants daily. With the last breath as Americans the least we can do is VOTE THIS EVIL OUT OF OFFICE and all his enablers. In order to simply save our country from total devastation by hate, and join our hands in peace and the love of caring about our humanity enough, to make the right freedom of choice while we still have one and some of us are left to choose correctly, for so many who will never get another chance at just living. Please vote any way you can, but vote out the hate.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello