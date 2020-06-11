I’ve noticed recently that control issues have tried to be addressed on a few government levels using some strange tactics. A photo op was staged by attacking peaceful protesters (this protesting is allowed under the Constitution) by command of the short term racist in charge, to remove peaceful people, so he could walk calmly (after the smoke cleared) and hold a bible, upside down in front of a church, to prove his incompetence to remain in office. He proved it! He’s not only out of touch with the world, but seems to think he will be elected king for showing his people how religious he is. The caption for this photo op should read, “Duh…Book”. If we can mobilize everyone he has verbally abused, made fun of, or demeaned in public, maybe we can have more people than have ever voted against anyone in the history of voting, vote him and the GOP OUT! Before they destroy the United States of America and turn it into a Russian controlled satellite country. We MUST save our country of Freedoms. His solution for people voting against him, is the spread of the Covid 19 virus quicker while offering NO Federal testing to any state, for anyone. It is also illegal to send the military against the American people, as the military MUST protect the Constitution above all else. Also how can people think about recalling Idaho Governor Little for trying to make people safer according to the CDC? Is the recall attempt just a clever ruse by government haters and right-wingnuts to have Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin do an end run and take over the State of Idaho that nobody sees coming? She should also resign for NOT doing her job for the American people and trying to take over a state government as her own playground, shame, shame, on all abusers of their positions.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello