It seems at times, the soul of our planet is being torn apart. Things we’ve known to be true all our lives are being disbelieved, perjured, or blatantly lied about. Truth seems hardly tangible from day to day concerning almost any conflict in our daily social patterns of interaction, sheltering in place has limited these interactions drastically. Whether buying bread and milk, trying to avoid the flu, coronavirus or a simple cold, it seems we’re at odds with ourselves more often than not. Personal space is being decreased by hate, fear and chaos, as it affects each of us differently. Suddenly the physical and mental defenses learned in the past are slipping away for every country in the world, as control and power seek a foothold ahead of reason and compassion. Truth is remembered as a vague concept, often in print but the meaning is being clouded by the lack of compassion in our daily lives. Violence is being wielded by fanatical regimes grown within once powerful countries reduced by lies, misinformation and the uncaring in control of many governments. Society has become the fodder of many violent changes to ideologies and corrupt laws being instituted by the henchmen of evil, to cause all of us to be deemed criminals by the power hungry, simply because we care about our fellow man, woman or child as they stumble into harm’s way when trying to flee persecution. The ruling party in America is trying to change laws to restrict freewill, and compassion, as well as our inspiration while modifying it to fit behind a wall of hate for science and truth. As knowledge has been deemed harmful to forced ignorance, lies and misinformation muddles the faith and beliefs of the ages into corrupt armies of chaos, as radical violence is used as a major control factor within peaceful nations. The truth is being hidden from us at every turn, but we must not lose total control of our lives as every man, woman and child is part of this earth’s soul, contained in many diverse and special countries built on values and ideologies specific to the needs and desires that inspire love, peace and compassion in each of us on this green planet. We must vote this evil out in every American state as this Nation’s at war with the hate of racist minds and violent urban terrorists trying to control our next breath while seeking total control of America’s free will, health, finances and eventually our personal weapons.
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello