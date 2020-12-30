First, I need to say that I fully support the Covid-19 Relief package. While writing this, the amount that has been approved by Congress that will be given to those making less than $75,000.00 ($150,000.00 for a couple), is $600.00 ($1,200.00 for a couple) with a possibility that it will be as much as $2,000.00 ($4,000.00 for a couple). I fully understand that many people are in great need of this money and that it will help them as well as our economy. The more these people receive the better. I also know that there are a lot of folks out there that haven’t been affected financially by the pandemic and will still receive the money. This letter is for you folks.
As it always feels good to receive money, especially when it comes somewhat “free”, keep in mind that there are a lot of people truly suffering from the pandemic and that there are a lot of charitable organizations that are severely struggling to help those in need. So if you really don’t need it, how about putting in an effort to donate some, if not all, of the money you receive to a good charity like the Food Bank, United Way, the Red Cross or whichever one you may prefer. If you’re taking the money and just buying toys or adding to you investment fund, you’re definitely abusing the intent of the program and the receipt of the money.
To throw a political twist on to this, the fact that this money is being sent out by our government, makes it a “Socialist” type program that is totally against a pure “Capitalist” ideology. For those political critics, I do understand that this is also viewed as an economic stimulus plan. However, it doesn’t take away the “Socialist” concept. So, if you’re truly anti-Socialist, you should refuse the money and send it back to the government or at least give it to a charity. Stay healthy and keep wearing your face mask.
Robert Marcinko,
Pocatello