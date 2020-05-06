I have a pretty good background in science, but I try hard to avoid medical stuff, because it creeps me out!!! But, I am almost 70, as is my wife… and her mother is 90…. so I NEED to pay at least some attention to that stuff. So, I am following this coronavirus thing somewhat closely, in part because it is a serious medical matter, but also because it has having an ENORMOUS impact on the US and world economy… and because its impacts… so far… may well be just the beginning of a long drawn out nightmare!
The reason why this disease is so dangerous can be boiled down to something almost everyone is familiar with… cockleburrs… and those little burrs that stick… by the hundreds… to your shoes and trousers if you walk through an area where such burrs are common. What a nuisance those dang things are. The coronavirus seems to work pretty much that same way… they stick to whatever they come in contact with… which makes the disease highly contagious. They stick together in your blood stream, so they cause heart attacks and strokes and embolisms that can cause damage in your fingers and toes and your vital organs… even in young people who have never had heart or other such problems. And because these viral particles are so sticky in that way… good luck getting rid of them!!! They can be found even in people who have been cured of the disease… and can be found in large numbers of people who never had any symptoms, at all!!! I AM NO DOCTOR… but I would strongly suspect that what this is telling us is… THIS DISEASE IS GOING TO BE WITH US FOR A LONG LONG TIME!!! And never mind all the mutations that such diseases are highly prone to… any of which could be even worse than the original!!!
Now… all those right wing Republicans who want YOU to risk YOUR life… and the lives of your family members and close friends… by going back to work, and by going about your business as usual… ALL IN ORDER TO MAKE BIG MONEY FOR RICH REPUBLICANS… are clearly not people who actually care about YOU!!! Right wingers… conservatives… care only about themselves!!! They can see the world ONLY through their own eyes, and care ONLY about what THEY want!!! They want freedom and liberty… but only for themselves! THIS IS AN ANCIENT REALITY… and explains why racism is THE norm in a conservative society… Why slavery and de facto is THE norm in conservative societies…. Why treating women like property and lower income and non white people like farm animals… to be used and abused like the conservative elite wants to use and abuse people… ARE NORMS IN ALL CONSERVATIVE DOMINATED SOCIETIES!!! Understand that… then think, behave, and VOTE accordingly!!!
John Dille,
Pocatello