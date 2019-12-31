After reading the good account of our country's very first impeachment of Andrew Johnson by Ralph Maughn in Sunday's Opinion section (Dec. 15) of this paper, as well as listening to the various televised programs involving this particular impeachment,
I would suggest that this one may surely be the more serious one ever since it involves a foreign country. Surely we would be derelict if this does not go to trial in as fair a way as possible.
It is time to remember just how important the sacred practice of politics is for us here in this country. Why else did we have the world's admiration for a working democracy if it was not for how well ours was designed from the beginning?
Of course we have had "bad times"--we even had to suffer a Civil War--but we have always gotten back on track. And surely now is another one of those times when we need to do just that, reclaiming our legacy by remembering just how valuable our experiment
has been and just what has been its perimeters.
It is not about having something so "thin" that we can do just what we individually want. Or so "tight" that there is no freedom. First and foremost, though, freedom for a few is not going to bring about the Common Good for all. And that is what the
Preamble of the Constitution reminds us is the core of our greatness and why we have been seen, in the not too distant past, as the most diverse democracy, inspiring people around the world to look to us as their shining star. There is no room in the world's
first democracy for the polarization that has crept in and changed us into an individualistic anathema instead of a place where the Common Good at least has a fighting chance, especially at this very critical moment in history.
As Dustin Manwaring's insightful take (also Dec. 15th) on just how extensive our domestic needs are, it is precisely when we have the need to remember our legacy of the world's first democracy. Our polarization, enhanced by President Trump, even without
his "pro quid pro," has helped to further divide us into polar opposites rather than to heal them as he promised in his campaign.
So we are obligated to reexamine our allegiance to the Constitution so as to get back to the task of establishing the Common Good. Truth and justice must shine again verses individualism carried to its logical bad conclusion.
Jane Vitale
Pocatello