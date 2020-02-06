The Bannock County property tax circus continues, with the State Tax Commission now reprimanding Bannock County for failing to properly assess agricultural properties.
In the first ring is Assessor Davies, still trying to perfect her act but clearly not ready for prime time.
In the second ring are the Bannock County Commissioners. Their act is a bit harder to judge since it is obscured by obfuscation and a lack of transparency.
In the third ring are the Bannock County taxpayers, waiting with open wallets for the other actors to relieve them of their money in the form of property taxes and unnecessary litigation.
Pocatellans are currently getting meager refunds dealing with a tax scheme promulgated by a previous administration. That scheme, which the attorney general advised wouldn’t pass muster, resulted in a $20 million dollar judgment against us – a penalty of over $350 for every man, woman and child in Pocatello. That judgment was ultimately negotiated down to $4.5 million plus attorney fees. A waste of our tax dollars.
In their clumsy handling of the recent reappraisal of Bannock County properties the Assessor and Commissioners may be opening us up to a similar disaster.
In their haste to resolve hundreds of appeals by mandated deadlines the Commissioners simply issued blanket adjustments to hundreds of properties without any rational basis and without logical appraisal support. This, in addition to several rulings which were based on bogus appraisal theories.
In a number of cases the Assessor, supported by the Commissioners, refused to provide the comparables used to arrive at their appraisals, thus depriving aggrieved taxpayers of their legal opportunity to mount an informed appeal. This was in direct contravention of Idaho Code Title 74-107 which specifically requires that such information be available.
Several attorneys have opined that these actions fit the description of “arbitrary and capricious behavior” and provide fertile ground for individual or class action lawsuits. Attorney Jesse Robison postulated on this in his December 15th column entitled “A Sitting Duck”.
It would benefit all of us if the Assessor and Commissioners would work to improve their acts by candidly answering some pertinent questions:
1. Was the decision to deny taxpayers access to comps based on a legal opinion or simply a desire to maintain secrecy, and has that policy ended?
2. What steps can be taken to restore the legal rights of appeal to taxpayers who were denied access to comps and are you taking those steps?
3. Has the decision to issue blanket adjustments been reviewed and supported by the Idaho Tax Commission and by competent legal advice including the Idaho Attorney General?
4. What steps are you taking to protect the County (meaning the taxpayers) from future litigation emanating from your handling of this mess?
5. Exactly what is the plan for dealing with the incorrect agricultural assessments, what will that cost us and how will it be funded?
Hopefully the Assessor and Commissioners will work to restore their lost credibility by proactively dealing with these problems, not simply “cut and run” leaving some future Assessor, Commission and taxpayers, to deal with the damages.
Roy Miller,
Pocatello