We would like to take a moment to thank (more publicly!) 100 Women Who Care Pocatello for facilitating $4,300 in donations from women in their chapter. Zonta Club of Pocatello’s Families in Crisis Program has already begun distributing these much-needed funds to families on the brink (or in the midst) of financial crisis. 100 Women Who Care is a unique and fun opportunity for local women to join together once a quarter to potentially change the world for one deserving local charity. If you have not heard of this group, or have only thought about attending a meeting, we highly recommend finding out more about them! From one local club to another—Thank you, 100 Women Who Care Pocatello!
Stephanie Adams,
President Zonta Club of Pocatello