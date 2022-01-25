Pocatello is a great place to live and a lot of that sentiment is due to the outdoor activities that surround our city. Our mountain environment offers many opportunities to get out into nature throughout the year. Although some folks don’t look favorably upon winter for venturing outdoors, many winter activities exist for us. These include downhill skiing, xc country skiing, snow shoeing, snow biking, and snowmobiling.
Venturing out to do some of these activities can be difficult for some. I want to commend the Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department's, Outdoor Recreation Program, for all that they do to promote outdoor recreation in particular XC Skiing for all abilities. Their support of the Mink Creek East Fork Nordic Center is exceptional. Having a facility like this so close to town is a gift. The staff running the facility routinely goes out of their way to make everyone’s experience as positive as possible. They do rentals, give lessons, and have school programs to allow our kids a chance to enjoy the snow that they may not have otherwise. The facility gives everyone an opportunity to experience xc skiing without having to drive very far and the staff helps provide an experience whereby you can then feel confident to venture to other beautiful areas in the mountains to xc ski. If you haven’t visited the facility, which also has a sledding hill and a warming yurt, it is a fun experience in a beautiful location.
It’s programs like this, as well as others that our Parks and Recreation Department operate, that new businesses and families view positively when looking to establish themselves in a new community.