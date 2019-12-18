We would like to send a big thank you to the Zonta Chapter in Pocatello:
Zonta International is a global organization of executives and professionals working together to advance the status of women worldwide through service and advocacy. Zonta of Pocatello furthers their mission, by donating their time and efforts through their kindness and generosity. Zonta made Christmas extra special for many homebound seniors receiving services from the Area Agency on Aging. The gifts were hand delivered and each individual received personal wrapped gifts, fresh fruit and food baskets. The Area Agency on Aging is grateful for the support provided by Zonta again this year. On behalf of our clients, we send many thanks to Zonta for making Christmas extremely special this holiday season!
