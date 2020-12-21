It appears that someone has been listening when the people of Bannock County have said they’ve been taxed into business closures, senior citizens forced to sell their homes and recently people moving from Pocatello due to strangling property taxes on all those on fixed incomes, University students burdened with high rents and businesses closing or not moving businesses to Pocatello due to the highest property taxes in the State of Idaho. One possible problem could be that properties are now being taxed on the values to replace each home or business and not each individual property being evaluated as they are, due to age, repairs to date, life span anticipated for existing properties from time of construction and current market value DURING A PANDEMIC. When cities are lacking food for distribution to not only those in poverty conditions, but many Idahoan’s who’ve lost their jobs, outlived their unemployment checks, can’t find any safe job prospects, all those students sheltering in place and those losing their apartments and homes due to lack of ANY Federal assistance from the GOP under the Trump administration. It currently amazes me that the current administration and Idaho’s representatives to Congress and the Senate can only secure their positions with tax cuts to the rich and put into office Judges who may lack experience to do their jobs. Trump’s administration has tried to remove those experienced in their associated fields of diplomacy, Education, Federal Housing assistance, Health & Human Services, EPA, CIA, FBI, scientists and other medical professionals and only enlist the help from incompetent monetary donors from Trumps failing presidential conundrum of farces, enacted on the United States of America which has harmed all citizens in doing so. Let alone being responsible for KILLING over 325,000 Americans as that Pandemic toll continues to climb, even after he leaves office. He wanted to be a “war time president”, if Trump is tried for war crimes for killing Americans, he will become that very thing in future history books. Thanks for your insight Governor Little, with a year’s reprieve from the burden of our extreme Property Taxes in Bannock County. Will your administration please continue to try to resolve our future Property tax dilemma with a long term solution and another year to work on it?
Danny Higgins,
Pocatello