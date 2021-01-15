We would like to thank the community for the amazing support we received from our request for money and donations such as hats, gloves, socks and other warm clothing to provide Christmas for our patients and to meet other clothing needs of our patients here at State Hospital South. We had a great response and a lot of community support this year for which we are extremely grateful. It is truly a team effort to provide Christmas for the patients at State Hospital South and we could not do it without the assistance of so many generous community members. I, as well as the other staff and the patients here at State Hospital South, appreciate what you have done to help. We are happy to be part of such a great community.
Patty Waddoups on behalf of State Hospital South