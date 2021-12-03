On Tuesday, Nov. 30, registered voters from across Pocatello turned out to vote in the special runoff election for mayor. I want to take this opportunity to thank the residents of Pocatello for exercising their right to vote. We all know how important local elections are for determining the path forward for our community. Thank you for choosing to re-elect me to serve another four years as Pocatello’s Mayor. Pocatello voters chose experience and continuity in leadership. Pocatello voters chose to continue along that path of sustainable, community-oriented progress that we have carved together.
Together, we’ve established a strong foundation for sustainable growth. Under my leadership, Pocatello will continue to prioritize projects that support and activate economic development while securing a prosperous future. We will continue to move our progress forward.
With this election, both Republican and Democrat party leaders came together to endorse a mayoral candidate for the first time ever. This supports my vision is to unite City leadership and the residents of Pocatello to continue on this path toward progress we’ve started together. As your mayor, my “why has always been to improve the quality of living for every citizen in Pocatello. Enriching the lives and well-being of everyday citizens will continue to focus and drive my efforts.
I’m proud to be Pocatello’s mayor. I have been elected and privileged to serve a community defined by hard working people who are passionate about making their city a better place to live, work, recreate, and raise families. Because of the people who live and work here it’s easy for me to maintain a positive framework for my vision of service to this community.