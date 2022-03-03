Thank you, dictatorial, human-rights abusing, communist Red China for staging a good Winter Olympic Games. You constructed world class venues, made your strict Covid policies work without undue disturbance for the competitors, followed the rules as the International Olympic committee set them, and thus let the athletes fairly compete.
That is by far the most important duty of any Olympic host country. During the games the controversies and attendant criticisms were directed at and sometimes fostered by the IOC, Court of Arbitration for Sport, the Russian Olympic Committee and a few other national teams and athletes. But most of them would have occurred no matter where the Games took place.
Many people worldwide boycotted the games because of the horrors the Chinese regime visits on the Tibetans, Uighurs, Hong Kong residents, Taiwanese and others. Why let the Chinese have an opportunity to show off, they reasoned. However, the games belong to the athletes and the nations they represent.
Boycotts contradict the reasons the Modern Olympic Games began in 1896. Remember the four times black American Jesse Owens stood on the podium with a gold medal around his neck as Hitler and the Nazis watched in the 1936 Berlin Olympics? Those German games, these Chinese games and the next Olympics in France and Italy all show the value of international athletics.