Between 1941 and 1945, nearly 300,000 members of the United States military sacrificed their lives in a war against the surging threat of authoritarianism. They bled and died to preserve a way of life rooted in representative government and the rule of law.
On December 10, 2020, seventy-nine years and three days after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor and cemented U.S. involvement in World War 2, 126 Republicans launched their own attack on the American Experiment. Their numbers include 105 sitting GOP congressmen. Among them: Mike Simpson, the man who represents southeast Idaho in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Congressman Simpson, together with 125 other Republicans, signed an amicus brief in support of efforts to overturn the results of a free, fair, and open election—an election the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has described as “the most secure in American history.” According to Simpson and company, the only votes that should count in an election are the votes that go their way.
These politicians could hardly do more to dishonor the memory of the brave soldiers who fought and died in World War 2—together with those who fought to preserve the Union in the American Civil War—if they personally desecrated their graves. Congressman Simpson and his allies have written their names in the book of history as champions of single-party, authoritarian rule. Sadly, this is precisely the sort of thing those American service people died fighting to prevent.
Congressman Simpson's signature on the amicus brief is an unambiguous declaration. It says he can no longer be trusted as a responsible and conscientious steward of the principles set forth in America's founding documents. The same is true of the 125 other Republicans who signed the brief with him.
This kind of behavior is the exclusive province of people who hold the values and principles that define America in extremely low regard. Rather, it is the behavior of people who love and worship power above all other human ideals. And that the sort of thing Americans cannot afford to tolerate in our elected representatives.
The best that can be said of Congressman Simpson and his colleagues is that they have embarrassed the United States of America and disgraced themselves. If they have even a shred of decency remaining, they will mark the start of 117th United States Congress by resigning.
Of course, given their recent behavior, it seems exceedingly likely that Simpson and company are fresh out decency. The rest of us—those who still esteem the rule of law and prize representative government—should take note. Let us remember: whatever else they are, these 126 Republicans are open and enthusiastic foes of democracy in the United States.
Zane Beal,
Pocatello