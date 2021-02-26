Be a member of Pocatello-Chubbuck District 25 School Board. Often, it’s not too hard to get elected. Voter turnout is light. It doesn’t take a lot of money to campaign. At times, there is no other candidate. You only represent one area in the district. With a few hundred supporting voters, you win. Congratulations!
You have now taken on the most challenging, most time consuming, most impactful volunteer job that exists. You are charged with guiding the education of ALL of our children. You come with your ideas and impressions of what is best but must learn and become aware of all the growth and change in how to educate children, what to educate children, when to educate children. You will become immersed in the insane challenges of education funding, local, state, and federal.
You will need great courage and commitment and time investment and a willingness to learn, to discern, and to make tough decisions. You must listen to, learn from, and challenge the Superintendent and his team and work together for the best interests of the learners. As a public body, your decisions are public and not made behind closed doors. Because your decision will impact the lives of every school-age child, every parent and family will feel the impact. And, every major decision will be challenged. The seas are never calm; the crosswinds and storms are the norm. Buckle up!
This has been an unusually difficult and contentious year. Major decisions have led to major disagreements: district boundary changes, new Pocatello High School entrance and addition, change to the PHS mascot, and, most critically, Covid and its impacts. Alone, each would generate disagreement; together they compounded each other. Decisions were difficult; there were no easy answers. The Board needed to step up and act.
I fully support the courage and commitment and decisions of the current Board and Administration of School District 25. None of their decisions have been easy, all have been challenged, all have been done with the best interests of learners as their north star. Janie Gebhardt, Dave Mattson, and Jackie Cranor need to be retained, not recalled. They, along with Paul Vitale and Jim Facer, are guiding us well through these challenges. They all need our thoughtful support.
Stephen Weeg,
Pocatello