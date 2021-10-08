When Brian Blad ran for mayor in 2010, he did so hoping to help improve our city — his hometown.
And he has succeeded.
Whether or not you’ve trained for a position or just believe you can make a difference, there are usually surprises and difficulties to overcome in any new occupation. But with a calm, positive, patient approach you learn, gain understanding, and soon find success and satisfaction in doing a good job.
THAT’S EXACTLY WHAT BRIAN BLAD HAS DONE.
Once elected, he learned what needed to be done, sought advice and information from those who knew best, met with groups and individuals to get acquainted, and got deeply involved. He learned all he could from the citizens, the businesses, and the organizations who call Pocatello home.
He works hard and is EVERYWHERE, seeing, meeting, and talking to the citizens of Pocatello. All of that has paid off.
Looking back on his leadership, it’s apparent that both Mayor Blad and our city have grown. Pocatello has done well during Brian’s tenure. To mention just a few, in a long list of accomplishments, the Northgate addition (& interchange) will have major impacts on our area for years to come. The FBI expansion & business development at the airport will continue to provide good jobs and positive growth in the area. And ISU remains a vital part of our community.
Brian recognizes the importance of education, and has undertaken initiatives to support our local schools and scholarships for students to “go on”. With his direction and support, these and many other projects are having a positive impact in our community.
Mayor Blad’s approach is LEADERSHIP based on KNOWLEDGE. He relies on the professionals for information and doesn’t assume, just because he is the mayor, that he has all the answers. He’s willing to listen, ask questions, and find reasonable solutions. He RESPECTS residents, city employees, and colleagues. He’s COMPASSIONATE and UNDERSTANDING. That’s the kind of person I want leading my hometown. I wholeheartedly support Brian Blad for mayor!