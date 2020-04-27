The cord which ties our institutions of “higher” learning to rational thinking and common sense has been fraying for some time, and is just about snapped.
I see “student body leaders from Idaho’s four public universities” sent a letter to Gov. Little deploring legislative bills HB 500 and HB 509, bills which resist codifying and regularizing so-called transgender identities in sports and driver licensing.
These self-selected identities are artificial and imaginary. There are no “transgendered people”; there are only males and females, and every cell of our bodies announces this. I do not deny that there are plenty of people who are confused and troubled in their sexual and social identities, and with widespread marketing and promotion of these artificial categories, there will be even more confused people in the coming generation (especially as these products of “higher” education have offspring), yet perception does not alter reality. A man can alter his name, can mutilate or dope his body, can proclaim invented rights and status, but he will still be a man. Many university students, future leaders of our country, are apparently too smart to see that.
“Ledford”, someone may say, “you are trying to bring the Bible into our laws!”
Well, yes, on my side I do have the Word of God: “He made them male and female”. Plus reality.
Monty Ledford,
Aberdeen