Trump, primarily responsible for what occurred on January 6, 2021, has been in the making for at least the last three years. Nurtured by republicans who failed to put any checks and balances on him, he became more emboldened than ever to do as he desired. Party members made the choice to give their allegiance to him instead of the United States, disregarding their oath of office, “. . . to preserve and protect and defend The Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic . . . “. Accordingly, a sizable portion of the blame for what happened on January 6 and all of Trumps lawlessness leading up to that date rests squarely on the shoulders of Congressional republicans. They failed miserably in their sworn duties, including the impeachment proceedings. They let the entire country down!! Their blind support for Trump over the last 4 or 5 years has brought nothing but shame and disgrace to themselves, Congress and the United States! Trump’s ongoing lies of a stolen election was taken hook, line and sinker by many congressional members, all of whom, knowing the real truth that the election was in fact honest and fair, should be prosecuted for traitorous actions and supporting an attempted insurrection and coup d etat. And then there is the Trump cult who mobbed and basically ransacked the Capitol. Obviously; they can’t help it if they are really, really stupid, most are probably white supremacists who limit their knowledge to sources of lies and misinformation on social media and Trump’s broadcasts of endless lies of hate and divisive rhetoric. Trump has demonstrated quite well that he is totally unfit to be President and the real danger he poses to our democracy and country cannot be overstated; being such a dire threat that he should somehow be barred from ever holding any government office!!! If the country is really lucky, he will be spending time in prison in one or two years, as he well should!!!
Steve Bevan,
Pocatello