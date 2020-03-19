Amidst the hysteria, hoarding, and whistling-in-the-dark humor (all the memes and who doesn’t love Ginger Billy’s protective suit on YouTube), there are reasons to hope concerning COVID-19. Many people who are infected recover. Others don’t get sick at all.
You and I could have it. We’ll never know. Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz is among the asymptomatic.
Dying from any virus is terrible and understandably terrifying. Sadly, as of Wednesday, about three times as many people have died from seasonal flu in the United States as from COVID-19 worldwide. In the U.S., more than 22,000 have died since the regular flu season started in October 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Worldwide, about 8,700 have died from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19 isn’t necessarily a death sentence. More than 83,300 worldwide have recovered, according to Johns Hopkins. The CDC staff says most of those infected have mild symptoms and recover.
Here are a few reasons to feel hopeful instead of hysterical.
NPR reported that 89-year-old Eugene Campbell recovered after contracting the virus on March 6 at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington.
Elizabeth Schneider, 37, of Seattle advises those with COVID-19 to not panic, stay home and rest. A few days ago, she told CNN, “If you are healthy, if you are younger, if you take good care of yourself when you’re sick, you will recover, I believe. And I’m living proof of that.”
Tom Hywood wrote in the Sydney Morning Herald’s March 12 issue that he contracted the virus in Hong Kong. He described his symptoms as having a headache similar to caffeine withdrawal, mild sore throat and lethargy. He urged people to calm down and show resilience and common sense.
In Memphis, Tenn., Chris Baumgartner, a 44-year-old Biogen worker, told his local TV station on March 16 he is recovering and has mild symptoms. He also posted his experience on social media.
“Imagine having to confront a virus, so feared, it now has the entire world on the brink of mass hysteria, while at the same time, being forced to deal with irrational panic, people demanding to know if you are the “one”, where you live, and if you might have somehow infected their child or family,” Baumgartner said.
“Inside us all lies the ability to decide how we choose to deal with the fear of the unknown; how we decide determines whether fear wins out or humanity shines through. We are so grateful to be surrounded by a community who chose the latter.”
As Donovan Mitchell said, “I hope we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help.”
Please, take a deep breath and calm down and hug your family members.
Dianna Troyer,
Pocatello