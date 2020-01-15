As an alternative to spending $millions of property tax revenue in another jail expansion, I propose that we join the rest of the country and the world in recognizing the hopelessness and the impossibility of winning the futile "war on drugs", and quit incarcerating people for victim-less crimes such as possessing or smoking marijuana.
And as soon as we wise up to that fact of life, we need to 'un-elect' the city and county officials who are seeking to contravene the will of the voters/property taxpayers by bypassing bond elections.
C. R. Stucki
Pocatello