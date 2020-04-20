Had the legislators who want to call a special session of the legislature done any research they would have discovered that ONLY the Governor has that authority (Idaho State Constitution -Art. 4, Sec. 9). They can threaten all they want to, but they have no authority to call an extraordinary session. You would think as elected legislators, they would have known that! They seem to have different interpretations regarding the powers of the Legislative branch and the powers of the Executive branch. While the economy is reeling and people are out of work, this bunch is willing to spend a minimum of $36, 000 for a one day session. Should the session go beyond one day, tack on approximately $6,000 per day of taxpayer money.
The Governor had to walk a fine line, but made the right call, as your editorial pointed out. Everyone had to be disappointed that the restrictions couldn't be eased more. Most people handled the April 15th decision pretty stoically, if not gracefully.
The name calling that some legislators have indulged in truly reflects the mindset of the ones doing it. Calling our Governor "Little Hitler" was probably designed to be clever. It wasn't. Neither was questioning whether our state leaders would start growing "apostrophe mustaches". Questioning the Governor's authority to make some of these decisions, plus encouraging outright disregard of them is arrogant and reckless.
It also shows that empty vessels make the loudest sound!
Ann Wheeler,
American Falls