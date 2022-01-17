Rep Simpson made some comments in the ISJ (1-9-22) which is difficult for some of us to swallow. His comment as to how could such a disturbing event take place at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 absolutely “floored” anybody with the ability to reason, reads anything other than social media, watches anything other than Fox News, focuses on the truth and refutes the “big lie”. To find the honest answer, Rep. Simpson needs to look no further than the White House occupant at the time (i.e., Trump) who made every effort to overturn a well-documented, essentially fraud free and fair election. With regard to Rep. Simpson’s reference to HR 3233, the sources of, and backgrounds of the committee members is irrelevant. The republican party would have made every effort to discourage ANY republican from being on the committee and sanction and berate any of those who chose to be members (Cheney and Kinzinger). Keeping any republicans off the committee, to the maximum extent possible, enables them to claim that it was strictly a partisan effort by the democrats out to “get” Trump. WRONG! He goes on to say that Pelosi and the democrats are strictly trying to politicize the insurrection, and Rep. Simpson, using some of mentor Trump’s favorite words, says they are on a “witch hunt”. NOT TRUE! The intent of the committee is to get to the bottom of the INSURRECTION, find the “unvarnished truth” wherever it may lead and prosecute ALL individuals that had ANY part in it so it will not happen again. Rep. Simpson also tries to shift attention away from the Trump inspired insurrection by essentially saying that the insurrection was all the fault of security resources failing to accurately predict the events which transpired on January 6 and take the appropriate action! Total hogwash! Until republicans find the courage, honor and honesty to do what is right for the United State of American and distance themselves from Trump instead of supporting him and his thousands of lies and autocratic philosophy, they will continue to create more divisiveness in the country. The republican goal is to have one, and only one political party controlling the future of America. They have taken legislative action in states they control to suppress votes that don’t support their philosophy. They are doing everything possible in Congress to prevent the passage of nationwide voter rights legislation! Such legislation would create a “level playing field”. That, and the truth, are something republicans cannot accept. It’s going to take time for the party to “right” itself from the severe damage caused by Trump, his lies and adverse and anti-democratic influence! Much of the above is reminiscent of Germany in the 1930s. The republican party is in desperate need of NEW LEADERSHIP which can get its priorities straight, putting the fate of America, FIRST, instead of continuing to support the “big lie” and it’s creator!
Steve Bevan
Pocatello