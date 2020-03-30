To the seniors who are worried that they might not have a traditional graduation or end of year events due to the pandemic, and presently must stay home.
I feel for you, as you have worked hard to accomplish graduation and have been looking forward to this for many years.
This is what seniors in the late 60's faced.
At the Pentagon, in the war department offices, the 366 days of the year (including February 29) were printed on slips of paper. These were then each placed in opaque plastic capsules, which were then mixed in a shoebox and dumped into a deep glass jar.
The first number drawn was September 14, so all healthy males with that birthday were assigned lottery number 1. The second number drawn corresponded to April 24, and so forth.
I remember sitting on a life guard chair and the radio could be clearly heard all across the pool. The entire nation was fixed to the broadcast. People were silent. Transfixed, all listened to see what number would be assigned to their birthdate, the birthdate of their child, or perhaps a boyfriend. My birthdate, April 26th, was the 55th drawn.
The first 121 dates did not get to stay home and most went to Vietnam to fight a war.
55,616 did not return home. They died in battle.
Although my birthdate was the 55th drawn I did not have to serve as the war ended before I was 18.
Seniors.... While you are out of school the next few weeks find a person who is between 68 and 75 and ask them about their senior year. Visit 6 feet apart or call.
And please stay home. By doing so you help protect the lives of those who did not get to stay home.
Work hard, finish strong. Do hard things.
Gabe Flicker,
Pocatello