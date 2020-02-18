I attended a meeting on Friday at the Senior Citizens Center (SCC) about the future of the Center. SCC volunteer Board members were there to provide information about the process, status of progress, dispel rumors and address concerns from patrons about options being considered.
I learned that a lot of volunteer time, effort, research and pro bono work has been spent exploring numerous options that will best serve Pocatello’s senior population heading into the future. I could have learned more if some of the audience members had given the Board members the opportunity to present the information completely.
The meeting turned from information sharing and gathering to aggressive shouting from some audience members towards the Board. I felt like I was on the set of the Jerry Springer Show. Board members were jeered, shouted over while speaking, interrupted and essentially called liars. This aggressive behavior wasn’t constructive. I found the outbursts rude and disrespectful and left the meeting early.
I am at the Center regularly for a variety of activities and recognize there need to be some changes. Actions are in place to address issues. The current building is small and needs many costly repairs. I hope for a resolution that will benefit as many Pocatello seniors as possible. I want to thank the SCC volunteer Board and Center Director for the time they spend working towards the best outcome. I also thank Mayor Blad and the Council for their support in this endeavor.
Linda Theiring,
Pocatello