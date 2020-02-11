So very kind of "sleepy" (with apologies to Walt Disney's Sleeping Beauty" Senator Risch (no beauty) to brand me a 'liberal socialist.' I had always seen myself as a liberal, if that stereotypes me into being a democrat. In fact I could be classified as a "yellow-dog democrat." That is a voter who has never or ever will vote for a Republican. Just remember fellow Democrats, to get the country back on track we don't have to win the presidency, but rather, win the Senate, starting by retiring Sen. Risch, who could then get plenty of sleep on the farm.
Will Seymour,
Pocatello