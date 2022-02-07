When are republicans going to accept the true fact, Trump lost a fair election? Or, are they so incorrigible that their allegiance is only to Trump and HIS OPENLY BLATANT EFFORTS to overturn the election and return to the White House? His own words make it “crystal clear” that he is, and has been trying for quite some time to overthrow the government in order to satisfy his own sick and extremely dangerous narcistic ego. He is, without a doubt, by far, the most dangerous person ever to our democracy. Trump told his henchmen at a rally in Texas on January 29, that if they would go out and protest/demonstrate (i.e., RIOT)) to help him get back in the White House, he would likely pardon all those who have already been prosecuted for their part in the January 6 protest (INSURRECTION). Similar pardons could be expected from Trump for those who would help him overthrow the government just as he pardoned some of his other henchmen. He has encouraged his “followers” to engage in massive demonstrations in jurisdictions pursuing criminal investigations against him over HIS Jan. 6 insurrection and various other reasons. He has incited violence against many election and voting officials who chose to be honest in assessing and reporting the results of the 2020 election: he would do so again. VP Pence is one of very few republicans with the courage and honor to uphold The Constitution. He did his job and certified the election. During a recent meeting, the Republican National Committee (RNC), while censuring Cheney and Kinzinger, released the following statement concerning them, claiming they were ”participating in a Democrat-led persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse". When the RNC considers an insurrection and sedition “legitimate political discourse”, they could NOT have found better words to incriminate the Republican Party! So, what does the Republican Party stand for anymore? Whatever it may be, it is Un-American, anti-democratic and appears to be based on dishonesty and “untruths”! Let there be NO mistake, the Republican Party has become the NUMBER ONE ENEMY OF AMERICAN DEMOCRACY! Trump, should have been prosecuted long ago but republicans blocked every attempt to do so! His actions, for a least the last five years, are precisely those of a demagogue. A person would have thought that the following US Codes were specifically written with Trump in mind; 18 US Code Chapter 115, Sections 2383 (Rebellion or Insurrection), 2384 (Seditious Conspiracy) and 2385 (Advocating Overthrow of the Government). Every one of these codes applies to Trump and his co-conspirators. To paraphrase Patrick Henry, now is the time for all good men, and women, to come to the aid of their country (and party)!
Steve Bevan
Pocatello