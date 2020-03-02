Speaker Scott Bedke’s bill #HJR004, to amend Idaho’s constitution to permanently ‘fix’ the number of legislative districts in Idaho to the current 35 is now in the Senate for approval. (Legislative districts are the boundaries within which our legislative candidates run.) That recommendation constitutes a fundamental geopolitical logic error and should be rejected, if not by the Senate, then by the voters at the polls.
Limiting the number of districts will mechanically drive the size of the districts outside of the Treasure Valley and Kootenia County to huge extreme sizes. Census indications are that we should expect to find maybe 50% of our 2021 legislative districts within Treasure Valley plus Kootenia County. Leaving 41 counties to share the remaining 17-18 districts. Imagine how huge those districts will have to become. Imagine 2030.
I’m the Democratic Legislative District 33 Chair. My district is possibly the last legislative district outside of the Treasure Valley that is still small enough to actually be ‘walked’ and ‘talked.’ None of my neighboring districts can do that.
How can any legislator from a district that covers a hundred miles and more, faithfully represent and be accountable to their constituents? There is simply no way for legislators or candidates to efficiently communicate with the voters’ about the voters’ needs, issues, and desires when districts that get over-large. Social media isn’t a substitute for an in-person event or meeting. When districts are over-large representation stops being a personal, and it becomes just another institutional or corporate exercise.
Our issue wouldn’t be so bad if we lived on the plains where everything is as flat as a billiard table. But we have mountains, ridges, and drainages. Try driving from Ketchum to Mackay or Malad to Preston. Each are just a few dozen miles apart, but you’ll spend 90 minutes or more in the car to make either trip. Maintaining a political community across barriers and expanses that people don’t or can’t travel conveniently is un-naturally awkward; until it just becomes a fiction, leaving people effectively unrepresented.
Instead of restricting the number of districts, legislators should be concerned with limiting their sizes. We need to focus more on the real reason for even having a legislature – to effectively represent the PEOPLE! The number of seats is simply not a factor. Getting effective representation for the voters should be our only concern.
Idaho used to elect legislators by county to ensure local interests. One-Man One-Vote changed that. But if we remove the limits on the number of legislative districts the state can have; we could get back to some of that old ‘local’ footprint. As long as each district has the same population they would still be in ‘balance’ and there would be no problem making them more local.
Imagine if we doubled the number of legislative districts instead. Each district of today would become two smaller districts. Treasure Valley would still maintain it’s dominance, but communities out here in Idaho’s ‘out-back’ would be able to re-establish real working relationships in our legislative communities. Districts would more accurately reflect their local footprint.
Mr Bedke has still another option at his disposal – one that does not require altering our constitution. He could simply pass legislation defining each representative’s turf to be half of the current district where now two are elected. This would afford voters in the ‘wilderness’ better access to at least half of our elected representatives.
The geographic realities out here in the ‘hinterland’ cannot be changed – but, district sizes can be managed. The more districts, the smaller, and the more personal, they get.
Dennis Sutton,
Idaho Falls