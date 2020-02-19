I will vote to renew the School Plant Facilities Levy for the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25. I and others have supported this levy since 1961. As a result, the district’s $250 million in facilities have been maintained in good condition. We drive around greater Pocatello and see them: 28 buildings or facilities, 1.6 million square feet of building maintenance, 205 acres of grass area, 55 acres of parking lots & playgrounds, 16 miles of sidewalks, 29 gyms and multipurpose areas. The levy costs me about 38 cents per day.
Money from the School Plant Facilities Levy renewal would be used for projects such as replacing roofing, upgrading school plumbing, safety and security updates, energy efficiency upgrades, replacing windows and HVAC systems, and resealing parking lots. State funding doesn’t pay for this.
One of the main functions of a school district is to ensure that schools can operate for another 50 to 100 years through accountability, fiscal responsibility and planning. Many of the buildings in the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 are fifty-years old and older.
In the current economy, education of our children and grandchildren is an investment, not a cost. Good facilities help attract good teachers and help teach youth to take care of what we taxpayers provide.
Vote yes on the SD25 facilities levy. Vote early now at Bannock County Elections or at your precinct on March 10, 2020.
Larry Gebhardt,
Pocatello