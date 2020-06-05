I read in today's Journal that the scallawag Brad Little is finally getting the comeuppance he so richly deserves. Gov. Little is facing a recall campaign spearheaded by five of his North Idaho constituents. I say it's about time. Too bad that tarring and feathering has gone out of vogue. I hear that they still cane miscreants in Singapore and the bastinado is rumored to be in use in some of the more out-of-the-way countries. Many museums still have thumbscrews and an iron maiden or two. With all these possibilities, a plain old recall seems pretty tame.
Still, Little richly deserves whatever punishment he might receive. Nothing could be too painful for someone who committed the unpardonable sin of trying to save people’s lives. Little formulated a plan for dealing with the novel coronavirus so successful that some Idahoans are complaining it is unnecessary, that C0VID-19 has passed us by and that haircuts, movies, lunch with the gang, and going to church are more important than the social distancing component of staying alive during a pandemic that has killed more than 100,000 Americans. To bring you up speed, that is many more deaths than resulted from the Viet Nam, Afghanistan and Iraq wars and 9-11 combined.
Charity Dooley-Myser, one of five women heading the recall effort, was quoted as saying “... there was a period of time where everyone was saying this (coronavirus pandemic) seemed to be a big deal... .” Call me an alarmist or even Chicken Little, but to me 100,000 dead Americans seems like a big deal. I wonder what Ms. Dooley-Myser considers a big deal.
Parenthetically, the pandemic is becoming a bigger deal in Southeast Idaho on a daily basis. Southeast Idaho Public Health reports in the last week, May 27-June 4, infections in its reporting area have increased 174 percent. Big deal? I’ll continue to social distance and mask up, thank you.
Coincidentally, also in the June 4 Journal was a well-reasoned op-ed piece on leadership by Dave Finkelnburg. To me, Dave’s comments emphasized that in the pandemic crisis, Idaho has benefitted from Gov. Little’s capable leadership, especially when contrasted with our current lack of national leadership.
Glenn Alford,
Pocatello