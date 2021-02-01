The state legislature will be voting on SJR 101.
This will end "Right to try" in the state of Idaho.
This will end Medical choice in the State of Idaho.
This will end the pursuit of happiness for many in the state of Idaho.
This will end Right to Life for many in the State of Idaho.
This is an attempt to amend the Constitution of the state of Idaho that is contrary to Article 1, section 1 of the Constitution they wish to amend..
ARTICLE I – DECLARATION OF RIGHTS
SECTION 1. INALIENABLE RIGHTS OF MAN. All men are by nature free and equal, and have certain inalienable rights, among which are enjoying and defending life and liberty; acquiring, possessing and protecting property; pursuing happiness and securing safety.
SAY YES to FREEDOM.
SAY YES to LIBERTY.
SAY YES to THE PURSUIT of HAPPINESS.
SAY YES to MEDICAL CHOICE.
Say YES to all these things by telling your Legislators to say "NO" TO SRJ 101.
David Lybolt,
Pocatello