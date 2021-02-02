No Greater Sage Grouse would dare to even attempt nesting on public lands adjacent to Old Oregon Trail Road in Elmore County.
Same goes for any other species of bird native to the Great Basin.
All except for one, the Horned Lark. And that’s only because this bird likes to nest on bare earth. All the other songbirds whose life history revolves around sagebrush are out of luck – and nesting habitat – on public lands due to one factor: The grazing of livestock.
I write having, once again, watched cows pooping on what was once spot-on habit for grouse, Sage Thrashers, Sage Sparrows, and oodles of other sage-dependent species.
Now, the lands along Old Oregon Trail – and other public acres in Idaho – are what writer Ed Abbey, in a 1986 essay for Harper’s Magazine, called “cowburnt.”
The only thing that’s changed since Abbey penned his essay is the level of damage.
A BLM poster I got from the multi-agency shop on South Vinnell, Boise, is headlined “Idaho BLM – 100 Percent Natural.”
That is a lie. There is nothing natural about cow feces scattered about on what used to be a beautiful part of our natural heritage.
Now it’s a cow wasteland.
Alan Gregory,
Mountain Home, Idaho