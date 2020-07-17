Editor, In the last few weeks what have we learned about Russia? They put bounties on our soldiers, and tried to hack into our vaccine production facilities and the ones in allied countries. What have we heard from our Senators and Representatives? Nothing. Are you all so assured of re-election you feel you can do nothing and get reelected? There's more to protecting our country than raising the military budget every year. Punish Russia, pass bills to protect our voting system, and make vote by mail a reality nationwide. Yes, you'll probably get reelected, but why should we?
Eric D'Amico,
Pocatello