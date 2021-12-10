The December 3rd issue of Intermountain Farm and Ranch in the ISJ included four articles that discuss Idaho's changing climate and how rural Idahoans can adapt and mitigate the related negative financial consequences. I would like to add that the financial situation of rural communities can be boosted by a stable source of income if policies to increase renewable energy are enacted.
A recent study, based on the National Renewable Energy Lab (NREL) Electrification Futures Study (http://cclusa.org/renewable-energy-working-paper) shows that for Idaho’s Congressional District 02, the rapid deployment of 4,600 MW of new renewable energy projects by 2034 will yield the following direct benefits:
· $62 million in additional average annual tax payment to local and county governments
· $27 million in additional average annual land lease payments to rural landowners
· $19 million in additional wages from operations/ maintenance employment
· $19 million in additional wages from construction project employment
In summary, the study estimates the annual average direct benefit to be about $109 million. Indirect financial benefits would increase that amount substantially; these include helping farmers and ranchers mitigate inflationary costs of electricity, adding “hidden” equity into the property, and sourcing goods and services from local designers, suppliers, and installers.
On another front, Idaho Power Company (IPC) is making plans to meet their 100% renewable energy goal by 2045. IPC computer scientists, economists and engineers recently completed their preliminary 2021 Integrated Resource Plan (2) in which IPC can meet electrical demand while balancing reliability, environmental responsibility, efficiency, risk, and cost. Their plan eliminates coal and new natural gas sources of electricity from their fuel mix by 2034 and installs about 4,000 MW of new wind, solar and energy storage by 2040. IPC is leading the country for publicly traded utilities by fulfilling their commitments to clean and renewable energy.
To contribute to the rural economic boost as indicated by the NREL study, Idaho Power would need to deploy that additional 4,000 MW by 2034 or before. This could be achieved if they choose to enact their Rapid Electrification Plan (https://tinyurl.com/IPC-2021plan).
Our rural families are taking proactive measures and essential action to counter the negative effects of extreme heat, drought, and wildfires. Idaho Power is crafting the path and the NREL based study shows the economics are there; now we need the will to act. Our Idaho Legislature, the Public Utilities Commission, and our Members of Congress can and should enact policies that reduce emissions and boost renewables, bringing about a solid financial benefit to Idaho farmers, ranchers, and rural communities.
Linda Engle, Pocatello