It was over ten years ago that the City of Pocatello first identified this danger to students, faculty, staff, and guests. Crossing Fifth Avenue in front of Idaho State University to dine at the many restaurants for lunch or walk to your parked car in the ISU overflow parking lot, posed a pedestrian safety hazard for years. But no longer.
A few years ago, Maggie Clark, past Project Manager for Pocatello’s Public Works Department did a study to assess the need for curb extensions and pedestrian operated Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons. When the study showed a need, she applied for a grant through the Idaho Department of Transportation. Although better pedestrian safety was need for crossing 5th Avenue, the City did not receive the IDT grant.
That’s when Centennial Rotary members, Jen Schicker and Linda Engle, took the initiative, first working with Corey Krantz at the Idaho Department of Transportation who gave the go ahead and then Merril Quayle, City Public Works Engineer and Mike Neville in the Street Department. As long as Centennial Rotary could secure the funding, the City offered to install and maintain the signs. Everyone was supportive and felt this was a worthwhile project.
Funding was provided by Centennial Rotary through sales of beverages at the Gate City Grays Baseball games at Halliwell Park over the summer. Thank-you to all the baseball fans who purchased a cold drink. A list of appreciation would not be complete without mentioning McDonald’s owner, Jameson Johnson, who also contributed a substantial amount toward the purchase of the pedestrian operated flashing beacons.
When the four solar powered beacons were installed at E. Terry and E. Putnum Streets a few weeks ago, the City took pedestrian safety a step further and replaced all the old crosswalk signs up and down 4th and 5th Avenues with bright green highly visible signs.
It's a pleasure to live in a city where a small but dedicated Rotary Club can make a difference.
With appreciation to everyone who had a hand in this project,
Heather Murray, President Pocatello Centennial Rotary
Kate Fornarotto, Past President Pocatello Centennial Rotary