The Covid-19 virus is running its course, and changing all of our lives to a great extent. Suddenly we find ourselves sent home from work, schools are closed and virtually all social gatherings are cancelled.
Our nation is responding by employing a response generated by the best possible minds and facilities our country has to offer.
Many fear the number of medical systems and trained personnel are inadequate to meet the anticipated need, and the future hinges on how well they respond.
It dawned on me that this response will certainly include alumni from Idaho State University.
In light of this crisis, I’m glad I live in a rural state like Idaho, and I’m also glad I live near Idaho State University. For many years, I know that ISU has produced exceptional alumni from the Kasiska Division of Health Sciences who are as well prepared as anyone in the country to fight the virus head-on. I am virtually surrounded by competent medical professionals willing and able to meet our needs.
Doctors, nurses, physician’s assistants, dental hygienists, audiologists, speech pathologists, physiologists, pharmacists and many more medical professionals who are ready to answer the call.
ISU medical professionals can be found across the state of Idaho, and I wouldn’t be surprised that they could be found in virtually every state in the union. They will obviously play an important role in helping our state and country get through this crisis. What an incredible time for ISU alumni to ROAR!
At the same time, ISU College of Education alumni are being challenged to teach students who out of necessity are self-isolated at home. They have to adjust their curriculum on the fly to meet an entirely new mode of instructional delivery while maintaining strict educational guidelines. What a way to ROAR!
I imagine some of our College of Business graduates are helping industry to adjust to new ways of doing business and quickly responding to identified needs arising as a result of Covid-19. They too will play an important role in restarting our economy once the virus runs its course. Another way our alumni will ROAR!
I can also imagine that some of our College of Science and Engineering graduates will be taking part in developing technical support for hospitals and doctors, building necessary facilities, and answering questions regarding biology, physics, engineering and chemistry.
Scientists can ROAR too! Alumni from the College of Technology are standing ready to consult, design and construct prototypes of cutting edge ideas and standing ready to construct the visions of others. Who knows what might be created by this innovative group. ROAR indeed!
I am truly proud to be a member of an alumni group that can muster such a wide variety of highly trained individuals that can respond when the country calls. ISU ALUMNI ROAR!
Scott Turner,
President ISU Alumni Board